Thackeray interacts with Shivsainiks

Aurangabad, July 23:

Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray on Saturday interacted with the Shiv Sainiks in Gangapur and Bidkin in Paithan tehsil under the Shiv Samvad Yatra.

Former MP Chandrakant Khaire, MLC Ambadas Danve, Krushna Patil Dongaonkar, Avinash Patil, Dinesh Mutha, and other Sena activists were present in large numbers. Thackeray interacted with the Shivsainiks at Bidkin. Thackeray also visited Kakasaheb Shinde's memorial site on Saturday on the occasion of the fourth memorial day of Kakasaheb Shinde, who sacrificed himself for Maratha reservation in the Godavari river at old Kaigaon. The response of the Shiv Sainiks in Paithan tehsil to Thackeray's visit to Bidkin on Saturday has come as a shock to rebel MLA Sandipan Bhumre. Tehsil chief Manoj Pere, Vikas Gorde, Ashok Dharme, Kiran Guzar, Narendra Trivedi and others were present.

Uncertainty in Bhumre group

There is uncertainty among the Bhumre group about the upcoming Paithan municipal council elections. Meanwhile, there is a huge influx in the Nationalist Congress Party. Bhumre is facing a strong challenge from NCP's Datta Gorde. It is being predicted that the Mahavikas Aghadi pattern may be used in the municipal council and Zilla Parishad elections against Bhumre. With the uncertainty on the political scene, it seems that the supporters of Bhumre are currently in great confusion.