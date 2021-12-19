Theft attempt in post office failed

Aurangabad, Dec 19:

Thieves broke into N-7, Cidco post office but their theft attempt failed as they could not find cash or any valuables in the office. The incident came to light on Saturday morning.

The thieves covered the CCTV cameras of the post office with paper and sticking tape. They the terrace and entered the office by breaking the terrace door. They then broke the cupboard and searched the drawers but could not find any cash or valuables. They scattered the papers everywhere. Post master Yadav Paithane informed Cidco police about the incident. API Dnyaneshwar Avghad, PSI Kailas Annaldas and others visited and inspected the spot. A case has been registered in Cidco police station while ASI Nitin More is further investigating the case.