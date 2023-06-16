Thete committed suicide after getting tired of blackmail

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A new twist has emerged in the suicide case of retired professor Annasaheb Thete (60) from Vinayakrao Patil College. His second wife, Anita Thete, has filed a complaint alleging that his first wife and daughter were blackmailing him for his pension and a share of land, leading to his decision to end his life.

Consequently, a case has been registered against the mother and daughter. Annasaheb's second marriage to Anita took place in 2013, after which he lived separately from his first wife, Mathurabai, and daughter, Manisha Thete. However, a property dispute arose between them, and a civil dispute regarding Annasaheb's pension money was ongoing. A note found in his pocket mentioned the troubles caused by Mathurabai and Manisha as the reason for his suicide. A case was registered in the Vaijapur police station in the evening.