Thief arrested for stealing from Ordnance Factory

Daulatabad police recovered goods stolen from the Ordnance Factory under the union Ministry of Defence on Samruddhi Highway on Saturday and arrested one accused.

The thief had cut the rear rope of a truck near Takliwadi area, Channel No. 451, and stolen goods worth Rs 71,568 (copper brass items). Truck driver Maniram Lohani had filed a complaint with Daulatabad police on December 4. Acting on the complaint, police arrested 19-year-old Karan Ghunavat (Takliwadi, Gangapur) and recovered goods worth Rs 66,456 from him. The operation was conducted by a team led by police inspector Rekha Londhe, including police sub-inspectors Vasant Shelke, Ayub Pathan, Khushalrao Patil, Mahesh Ghuge, Sunil Pathare, Dnyaneshwar Koli, and Sunil Ghusinge.