Thief robbing passenger arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two thieves severely beat a passenger and robbed him at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar railway station on May 6 at midnight. The police nabbed one of the thieves while the other managed to escape. A case has been registered against two accused with Vedantnagar police station, said PI Brahma Giri. The arrested has been identified as Naser Jamir Syed (27, Rehmaniya Colony).

Police said a passenger Anil Metkar (Bildi, Pachora, Jalgaon) was waiting for a train at the railway station at midnight. Two persons came near him and severely beat Metkar and then robbed him. On receiving the information, the Vedantnagar police rushed to the spot and searched for the accused. They saw two persons in suspicious condition. When they saw the police they started running. The police chased them and arrested Naser. The police action was executed by API Anil Kankal, PSI Sheshrao Chavan and others.

Accused Naser is a hardcore criminal on the police records and cases have been registered against him with several police stations in the city.