Thieves robbing trader of Rs 27.5L arrested

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Four thieves robbed a trader of Rs 27.50 lakh at gunpoint at Karodi Shivar recently. However, two of them bluffed their other two accomplices involved in the plot that the bag contained only Rs 17.50 lakh and was distributed in four equal parts. The crime branch police after the investigation arrested two out of these four thieves said crime branch PI Avinash Aghav. The arrested have been identified as Deepak Barde and Praveen Raut (Gandheli) while Devidas Rore (Gandheli) and Hemant Wagh (Shirdi) are at large.

Police said, a trader from Lasur Station Sachin Tayade was going in his car to Lasur on February 20. He was carrying Rs 27.5 lakh, which he received after selling cotton. At Karodi Naka, two unidentified persons stopped his car and robbed him.

The crime branch team led by PSI Amol Mhaske and Ajeet Dagadkhar investigated and solved the robbery case. Devidas Rore worked at Lasur Station and he knew Tayade very well. He along with his three other accomplices made a plan to rob Tayade. On February 20, Rore informed his accomplices that Tayade has left Lasur. Raut then started following his car. Later, he gave information to Barde and Wagh, who waiting for Tayade at the Karodi Shivar flyover. They robbed him of the money and fled over on the motorcycle (MH20 EX 8436). Barde and Wagh told the other two accomplices that there were only Rs 17.50 lakh in the bag and kept Rs 10 lakh for themselves.

Meanwhile, the police have seized cash, a two-wheeler and mobile phones, all amounting to Rs 6.91 lakh. The crime branch police handed over the seized articles and the arrested accused to the Daulatabad police for further investigation.

The police action was executed by PI Avinash Aghav, API Kashinath Mahadule, PSI Ajeet Dagadkhar, Amol Mhaske, Sudhakar Misal, Sandeep Tayade, Sanjay Nand, Vitthal Sure, Navnath Khandekar, Sunil Belkar and others.