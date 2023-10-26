Thiyya agitation continues for 2nd day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The indefinite Thiyya agitation launched by Sakal Maratha Samaj at Kranti Chowk on Wednesday in support of Manoj Jarange continued for the second day on Thursday. The angry agitators were holding photographs of the Chief Minister, and Deputy Chief Minister and staged agitation of blowing the whistle this evening. Vijay Kakde, Suresh Wakde, Shailesh Bhise, Ganesh Ungle, Dr Divya Patil, Manisha Marathe and others were present.

Circular Agitation in Hanuman Nagar

Circular agitation began at a chowk of Hanuman Nagar in Pundliknagar on Thursday. Amol Deshmukh, adv Kalyan Khole Patil, Sudam Salunke, Kanta Patil and others were present.