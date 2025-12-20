Thousands light candles to send “Aao Ujala Kare” message from MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

MGM trust celebrated its 43rd anniversary with a candlelight ceremony on Saturday. Stadium lights were switched off, a single candle was lit, and thousands of attendees raised candles as “Jyot se Jyot Jagate Chalo” echoed, symbolizing spreading light for societal and national development.

Distinguished guests included Jnanpith award-winning writer Damodar Mauzo and MD & CEO of Jan Small Finance Bank, Ajay Kanwal. Students recited the Agni Sukta, the first hymn of the Rigveda, creating a solemn atmosphere. The evening also featured a fashion show showcasing khadi outfits and sarees, honoring khadi’s role in India’s freedom struggle. Tribal and folk dances added cultural vibrancy to the celebrations. By 9 pm, nearly a thousand participants including MGM officials, professors, doctors, staff, students, and citizens lit candles to reinforce the “Aao Ujala Kare” message. MGM chairman Kamal Kishore Kadam urged students to follow Mahatma Gandhi’s principles with dedication. Ajay Kanwal recalled nostalgic college memories, while Secretary Ankushrao Kadam highlighted MGM’s 43-year journey. The program was anchored by Dr Shiv Kadam and Dr. Yogita Mahajan.

“Literature speaks on human suffering, not scriptures. It helps society overcome pain and drives social change. Those who exploit pain must be exposed. Today, literary institutions are increasingly restrained, emphasizing the vital role of literature in societal transformation.” — Damodar Mauzo, Senior Writer