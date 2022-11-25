Three applications of principals found valid in appeal

Aurangabad:

The application of Principal Bharat Khandare, Principal Shivdas Shirasath, Govind Deshmukh from institute owners category and Haridas Viddate have been found valid during the hearing of the appeal made to the vice-chancellor for the second phase election of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU). The application of Sanjivani Mule, the only principal from the women's group, was declared invalid. The application of Dr Veena Humbe which was previously validated from the university teacher group, has been found invalid and the application of Dr Vaishali Khaparde was found valid. VC Dr Pramod Yeole held a hearing on the appeals on Friday. The list of candidates was announced at 9 pm. A total of 48 appeals were filed from the college teachers group, 6 from the institute owners group, 6 from the principals group , 3 from university teachers, and 31 from study circles.