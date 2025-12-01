Three-day free health camp

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A three-day free health and blood donation camp began on December 1 at Taksali Mangal Karyalaya, Ahilyadevi Holkar Chowk, Kokanwadi, to celebrate the birthday of Maharashtra’s Minister of Social Justice and Guardian Minister of Sambhajinagar, Sanjay Shirsat. The camp runs till December 3, from 9 am to 6 pm.

The inaugural session saw participation from Vijaya Shirsat, former mayor Vikas Jain, Harshada Shirsat, and other local leaders. On the first day, 212 patients received free health check-ups, and 117 people donated blood. The camp provides free eye exams, ECG tests, blood pressure and sugar checks, weight and height measurements, gynecological consultations, orthopedic care, fracture treatments, and free medicines. Residents are urged to avail these services fully.