Three-day panchkalyanak and annual yatra mahotsav at Jatwada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Jatwada, 12 km from the city, is hosting the three-day panchkalyanak consecration and annual yatra mahotsav from December 11 to 15, celebrating the 2801st birth anniversary of Sankatahar Parshvanath. Upadhyaya Viranjan Sagar maharaj, along with their Sangh, will attend. Devotional music will be provided by Sukanta Sumadhur Vaishali Pahade. The program begins December 11 with the arrival of the Upadhyay Sangh. Ghat Yatra and Dharmadhwajarohan will follow on December 12. The Mandap inauguration, Mahaprasad distribution, and recognition of key donors and contributors will take place throughout the festival. The Annual Yatra on December 15 will feature Boliya, Maha Mastak Abhishek, and Maha Aarti with 108 lamps. Devotees are invited to attend and seek spiritual blessings.