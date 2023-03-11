Three die in two road accidents in Phulambri tehsil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Three persons including a couple died in two separate road accidents held at different places in Phulambri tehsil on Saturday morning.

One couple died when a speeding jeep dashed the motorcycle on which they were riding from behind near Khamgaon Phata on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Jalgaon National Highway on Saturday at 9 am. The second accident took place on Samruddhi Mahamarg near Kolthanwadi tunnel on Saturday at 6 am. In the tempo-truck collision, the tempo driver lost his life.

It so happened that a resident of Dagadwadi in Bhokardhan tehsil (of Jalna district) Dattu Waman Borade (65) along with his wife Kamalbai (59) were proceeding to meet their daughter staying at Khamgaon (Goraksh) on the motorcycle (MH 19 401). When they were negotiating the turn at Khamgaon Phata, a speeding cruiser jeep (MH 19 AP 2988) coming from behind hit their motorcycle. The impact of the accident was so severe that the two-wheeler got entangled in the jeep and was dragged to a length of 30 feet. The husband and wife died on the spot. Acting upon the information, the Wadod Bazaar police reached the spot and shifted the couple in the ambulance to the rural hospital in Phulambri. However, the doctors declared them dead on examination. The post-mortem was performed in the hospital and then their bodies were handed over to the relatives. The last rites upon them were performed in the mournful atmosphere at their native village today at 4 pm.

In the second accident, the tempo came and hit the truck from behind. The truck bearing number (MH 18 BG 4585) was laden with beans from Jalna. When the truck was passing through a petrol pump situated near the tunnel at Kolthanwadi, the Eicher tempo laden with government quota rice hit from behind.

In this mishap, the tempo driver Amol Kumar Vijay Doke (33, Chindwada -Madhya Pradesh) sustained grave injuries. One Mukesh Pinjankar also sustained injuries. The duo were rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), but Vijay succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at 2 pm. The Phulambri police station has registered the cases. Under the guidance of PI Ravindra Nikalje, the team comprising Anant Pachange and Raju Telgote are investigating the cases.