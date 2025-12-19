Three held in police custody for gang rape case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In connection with the gang rape of a 32-year-old nurse at a hotel, the special judge A. R. Ubale on Friday ordered that the three accused in custody be kept in police remand until December 22. The accused are Ghanshyam Rathod (27, New Shantiniketan Colony, Jawaharnagar), Kiran Rathod (26,Bhanudas nagar), and Rishikesh Chavan (25, resident of New Shantiniketan Colony).