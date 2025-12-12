Three-hour traffic jam in Sambhajinagar on Solapur-Dhule Highway

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A major accident on Solapur-Dhule National Highway 52 at Manjarsumba Ghat caused a terrifying blaze on Friday evening around 5 pm. A diesel tanker heading from Solapur towards Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was hit from behind by a container truck (RJ-32-GC-0821). The impact overturned the tanker and triggered a massive fire. As a result, traffic on the highway was halted for nearly three hours, leaving many families in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar struggling in the freezing cold. Since it was Friday, many residents were visiting Tuljapur and Yedeshwari temples. People who had been traveling since morning got stuck near Manjarsumba around 4 pm due to the traffic jam. With no facilities around, stranded citizens faced severe hardship.

Smoke visible from Afar

The smoke from the burning tanker was visible from the hills near Yedeshwari Temple, alerting people to the fire. The cause became clear only when vehicles reached near Manjarsumba. The traffic jam lasted three hours, forcing families, including small children and women, to endure the cold. Traffic gradually resumed after one lane opened around 8.30 pm.

Ganesh Mahalakar, Resident, Pundalik nagar