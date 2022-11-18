Three motorcycles stolen from Waluj

Aurangabad:

Three motorcycles were reported to be stolen from the Waluj MIDC area in the last few days. Separate cases have been registered in the Waluj MIDC police station.

According to police, the motorcycle (MH-20-DX-3862) of Ganesh Uttam Waghmare (Jogeshwari) was stolen from in front of the hotel in Jogeshwari Shivar on November 16. In the second incident, the motorcycle (MH-20-FS-9463) of Vishal Rameshwar Bansode (Ganpati temple, Bajajnagar) was parked in front of his house. It was stolen on the midnight of October 27. In the third incident, the motorcycle (MH-20-FV-1123) of Duttatray Kashinath Deshmukh (Kamlapur) was stolen on November 4 midnight from in front of his house. The owners tried to find their motorcycles, but in vain. They then lodged separate complaint in the MIDC Waluj police station.