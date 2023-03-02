Three school students successfully send 150-Pico Satellite Rocket into space

-Three students from municipal and ZP school from the district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a remarkable achievement, three students from the municipal and Zilla Parishad schools have successfully launched a 150 pico satellite rocket from Pattipulamam, Chennai. The rocket was built by Samiksha Vitthal Gaikwad, a student of Ashoknagar municipal school, Kalyani Jethe from Zilla Parishad Asegaon and Pranjal Sable from Lasur.

The satellite is equipped with sensors that measure the atmospheric temperature, pressure, oxygen content, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide and atmospheric gases. The rocket uses hybrid fuel and its spare parts are reused, making it an environmentally-friendly innovation.

A hundred students from the district participated in India's first hybrid rocket launch training, which was conducted on February 19 by the American India Foundation at Asegaon. Samiksha, Kalyani and Pranjal were selected for the training in Chennai from among the participants. Satish Katkar of the foundation, Municipal school teacher Madhushree Devkate, ZP school teacher Sheetal Tupe were present as assistant representative.

The event was organised by India Foundation Pvt Ltd, Martin Group Foundation and APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation. Two and a half thousand students from schools of all the States and union territories participated in the programme. The Governor and Lieutenant Governor of Tamil Nadu were the chief guests in this event. The co-founder of the APJ Abdul Kalam institute MJ Shaikh Saleem, founder of Martin Group Lima Rose and Dr Anand Meghalim of Space Zone India were present.