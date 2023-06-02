Throwing garbage in public places to prove dearer from July 1

CSMC to announce sanitation awards valuing up to Rs 50 lakh, soon.

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Here is bad news for the irresponsible and lethargic citizens as the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has decided to take penal action against the citizens throwing garbage on roads or public places and the citizens failing to segregate dry and wet garbage at the source while handing over it to ‘ghanta gadis’ regularly. The collection of fines will be from July 1.

The municipal commissioner G Sreekanth said, “The plants face inconvenience while processing the mixed garbage. The sorting out at the site delays further process. I observed that the majority of the residents hand over mixed garbage (without segregating it) to the ghanta gadis. Besides, the strength of persons throwing garbage irresponsibly on the roads or public places is also more. We are working to streamline the system in June and will start fining these irresponsible citizens from July 1.”

The civic chief also mentioned the objections made by some citizens over the playing of the song ‘Majha Kachra Majhi Jababdari’ by ghanta gadis in high volume. The ground sanitary staff have been instructed to play the song in a low voice of song or stop and just blew a whistle to alert the people.

“The CSMC is leaving no stone unturned to rise as the number one city in the country in the Cleanliness Mission. Efforts are being made to utilise modern technologies in sanitation for effective functioning. The citizens should also cooperate and bring a change in their attitude or behaviour. We will soon develop an app so that the residents could be able to trace the location of the ghanta gadi visiting their place and find out its exact location and the distance from their homes. This will help citizens to get ready and hand over the waste in an appropriate way,” stressed the civic chief.

CCTV surveillance in the city

The Smart City Project has installed 700 CCTV cameras in the city. Hence the CSMC will use the cameras to detect irresponsible citizens throwing garbage on roads or public places. The details of fines along with the amount will be announced soon, he said.

Sanitation Awards upto Rs 50 lakh

“The CSMC will be declaring sanitation awards of valuing up to Rs 50 lakh. The awards will be given to individuals, organisations, housing societies, hotels, and other establishments contributing to keeping the city clean, green and beautiful,” explained G Sreekanth.