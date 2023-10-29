Time to say enough of blind faith in country

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

“The traditional Indian society was God believer but not the believer of blind faith. Now, the God believers and blind faither believers are on a rise in the city. As the commercial activities are increasing through the religion and hooligaism through politics, it is high time to say that enough of blind faith in the country”, opined noted litterateur Dr Milind Bokil.

The Anant Bhalerao award was conferred on him at Yawantrao Chavan Natyagruha of Marathwada Sahitya Parishad on Sunday. The award comprised Rs 50,000 cash, shawl, coconut and citation. President of Anant Bhalerao Pratisthan Madhukarrao Muley presided over. Senior critic Dr Sudhir Rasal, Dr Savita Panat, Radhika Bokil, Mangesh Panat and Arun Bhalerao were present on the dais.

Dr Bokil said, even after 75 years of Independence, people do not have control over the MPs and MLAs they elected. No one cares about it. The MPs and MLAs get salaries and pension throughout his life even they do not work for the welfare of the people. Considering the political situation in Maharashtra, barring only 10 MLAs, all the others should be sent to their houses. Change will not take place unless people desired about it. The intellectuals in the society should take initiative, he said.

Dr Savita Panat made an introductory speech, Dr Neena Nikalje read the citation and Muley made the presidential speech.