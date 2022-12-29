Tiny expectations of tiny industries

Tiny industries waiting for concession and facilities from the government

Aurangabad: Small scale enterprises in the tiny industries cooperative industrial estate limited in Chikalthana industrial area, which provide direct and indirect employment to around 700 people, do not get any concessions and facilities from the government. As a result, small industries feel they have been left in the wind by the government.

Tiny industries were established 20 years ago in Chikalthana industrial area. These industries are running in 80 units built on two acres of land from MIDC. Giving more information, Arun Wagh, president of the tiny industries association said, the tiny industries supply spare parts to small scale, medium and large enterprises in Chikalthana MIDC. The tiny entrepreneurs mostly consist of the workers who used to work at small scale and medium industries but now have set up their own business. These industries not only provide employment, but also create entrepreneurs.

He said that the tiny industries are struggling since the companies in Chikalthana started closing and the orders dwindled. We were hit the hardest during covid. Still our work graph only increased to 20 percent. Today, the turnover is up to Rs 5 crores. Government gets GST, income tax and property tax from the tiny industries. However, the government has left us in the lurch. We want power tariffs and other concessions similar to the large industries. Jagannath Shelke, association vice-president said that our power consumption is low, so we must get concessions.

Need good roads, street lights

The road leading to the tiny industry has not been repaired for years, with defunct street lights. The government should come up with a separate loan scheme for tiny industries, said Wagh.