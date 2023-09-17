Tiny hands shape Ganpati idol

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chawani Ganesh Mahasangh, in association with the Garware community centre, and Cantonment board recently organised a workshop on making Ganesh idols from Shadu clay at cantonment English medium school for free. All the participating students were given clay by Garware community centre Chawani. Trainers Shaalvi Dande and Samruddhi Deshmukh trained the participating to make idols step by step. After painting the idol made by the students, they said that they will install the same idol and worship it for ten days. Cantonment board CEO Sanjay Sonawane, Sunil Sutawne, head master Priyanka Targe, Mahasangh members and others were present. More than 100 students participate in this workshop.