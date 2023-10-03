Toddlers Nursery celebrates 40th Foundation Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Toddlers Nursery, a beacon of early childhood education, celebrated its 40th Foundation Day at its five branches on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Toddlers Nursery director Murtuza Rahim said that the Nursery was launched near Panchakki 40 years ago.

He said that during four decades the Nursery has nurtured more than 25,000 students, providing a solid educational foundation.

Its three branches are located at Delhi Gate, Jyotinagar and N-3 Cidco in the city while two are at NIBM and Mohammadwadi in Pune.

Abdul Husain Rahim, the chairman of the school, said that as part of the celebration of the 40th Foundation Day, the Nursery would organise different events for students and parents throughout the years.

“We have organised a series of free online workshops conducted by our director Insiyah Rahim, covering essential topics like 'Screen Addiction, Eat Right and Healthy Sleep Routine', benefiting our supportive parent community,” he added.

Insiyah Rahim, another director of the Nursery said that as part of the celebration, a sensory wall with great honour was inaugurated by Jesal Kotak, an alumnus of Toddlers Nursery from the 2001 batch and a scientist who was part of the Chandrayaan Mission 3. “Dr Mangala Borkar from Government Medical College and Hospital was the chief guest for the event. A grand event called ‘World of Puzzles’ will be hosted for children from various schools in the city, where they can enjoy cognitive games,” she said.