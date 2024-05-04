Tourist from England pickpocketed at central bus stand

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A visiting tourist from England fell target of a theft at the central bus stand in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday. Craig Robertson John Robertson (31), currently on a study tour in India, was boarding a bus to Khultabad when a thief snatched his wallet containing Rs 5000 cash, an ATM card, and a travel card.

There has been a rise in petty thefts targeting passengers, particularly women's gold jewelry and purses, around the central and Cidco bus stands.

While on his two-day exploration of the city's tourist attractions, Robertson decided to utilize public transport instead of a taxi for his trip to Khultabad and Ellora. However, his journey was disrupted at 8:30 am when his wallet was stolen during the boarding process.

Upon realizing the theft, Robertson promptly reported the incident at the bus stand police post and later filed a formal complaint at the Kranti Chowk police station. The investigation is currently underway by PI Sunil Mane.