Tracking courier parcels causes loss of Rs 90K

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Tracking a courier parcel through a mobile app proved dearer to a citizen as the cyber crooks duped him of

Rs 90,720 online. They told him to deposit Rs 2 from his bank account and then siphoned off the money through online transactions.

The complainant Machindranath Sheku Korde (Harsul) placed an online order for a few Herbalife products. He got worried when he did not receive the parcel. Hence Korde downloaded a Courier Tracker app on his mobile phone. While he was tracking the parcel, one imposter (cheater) called on his mobile phone and told Korde that a link has been sent to his phone. He was also told to fill in all the details on it and make a payment of Rs 2 online through his bank account. After this formality, the parcel will be sent to your given address. The accused also alerted Korde, saying that if the information is not filled, he would not be able to file a complaint again. Hence Korde filled in all the information including bank details, and UPI PIN and sent it online. Then on June 7, the imposter attached his mobile number to Korde's bank account and made ten online transactions in two days and embezzled Rs 90, 720. Acting upon the complaint of Korde, the Harsul Police Station registered a case against cyber crooks on June 21.