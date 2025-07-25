Trader assaulted with Iron Pipe over garbage dispute in Waluj MIDC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A dispute over garbage disposal between two juice shop owners in Pandharpur turned violent on July 23 when one allegedly attacked the other with an iron pipe, injuring two.

Irfan Pathan of Star Juice Center confronted Mujib Bagwan of Anamika Juice Center over trash dumping, leading to a heated argument. Mujib allegedly abused and assaulted Irfan. When Irfan’s employee Tabrez Khan intervened, he was also attacked. A bystander helped stop the fight. An FIR has been registered at MIDC Waluj police station, and investigation is underway.