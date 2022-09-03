Trader duped for 50 lakh by oil suppliers

Supply of base oil, took money in advance

Aurangabad, Sep 3:

Mumbai trader cheated a city trader for Rs 50.70 lakh without supplying base oil despite taking the advance amount as per the order.A case was registered against the accused Mahfooz Khan, Uma Sharma alias Rekha Tiwari and Nilesh Shinde in City Chowk police station.

According to police, the complainant Mohammad Aliuddin Ahmed Sadiq Ali (Amodi Complex) owns the Efficient Petrocamp Pvt Ltd in partnership. His firm was awarded a contract to supply base oil to a company in Waluj. He then contacted Jalad Enterprises in Mumbai for the purchase of oil. Thereafter the complainant and his partners went to Mumbai and met the accused Mahfooz Khan and Uma Sharma and placed an order for 1 lakh litres of base oil. It was decided to pay Rs 60.18 lakh in advance. Accused showed readiness to supply oil after getting the amount.

Accordingly, Mohammad Aliuddin transferred Rs 60 lakh to the bank account of the accused. However, after receiving the amount, the accused did not supply the oil. Aliuddin then met the accused in Mumbai several times. However, even after repeated demands they did not supply the oil. Aliuddin demanded to return the money. The accused then returned Rs 19 lakhs and promised oil for the remaining amount. However, they failed to supply oil. Police have registered a case against three accused and PI Ashok Bhandare is investigating the case.

Another trader cheats for Rs 10 lakhs

In the same November, Aliuddin placed an order for oil to Nilesh Shinde of Odarika Exim Enterprises in Mumbai. He also took an advance amount of Rs 10 lakh, but never supplied the oil. On the contrary, he did not answer the phone of the complainant. Aluddin then lodged a complaint against Shinde.