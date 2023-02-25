Traditional dances, classical vocals enthral music lovers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Ellora - Ajanta Festival kicked off with a musical splendour at Soneri Mahal in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) campus on Saturday. The music lovers were enthralled with the musical journey initiated by the renowned artists.

Earlier, dignitaries including union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, district guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre, state cooperative minister Atul Save, district collector Astik Kumar Pandey, state commissioner (right to services) Dilip Shinde, deputy director regional tourism Shrimant Harkar and others lighted the traditional lamp. The laser show during the musical performances steals away the show.

Triparni enthralls audiences

Triparni, a musical amalgamation of Kathak, Bharatnatyam, and Maharashtrian Lavni folk dance, created by Guru Mayur Vaidya enthralled the dance admirers. Renowned Marathi film actresses Prarthana Behere presented Kathak, Mrunmayee Deshpande presented Bharatnatyam and Bhargavee Chirmuley showcased the traditional Marathi folk dance Lavni. Triparni is a leaf presented to Lord Shiva and during the dance show, obeisance was paid to Lord Shiva, Goddess Saraswati, and Lord Ganesha through different dance forms.

Padma Bhushan Ustad Rashid Khan mesmerized music lovers

Padma Bhushan Ustad Rashid Khan with his divine voice explored the musical journey. The music lovers of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar were mesmerized by his unique singing style. Beginning the journey with Puriya Kalyan, Ustad Rashid Khan started singing with aalaps that touched the hearts of the people. Followed by the Tarana ‘ Maar Daalo Re, Nazarein Milay Gaoyo Re’, he concluded the concert. Arman Khan accompanied him on vocals, Pandit Vijay Ghate on Tabla, Murad Ali on Sarangi, Ajay Joshi on Harmonium and Shubham Borde on Tanpura. Marathi actor Subodh Bhave conducted the proceedings of the concert.

Musical fusion today

Ustad Sujaat Hussain (Sitar) will perform along with Amit Chaube and Mukesh Jadhav (tabla) on Sunday. Similarly, Padmashree Shivmani (drums), Ravi Chari (Sitar), Sangeet Haldipur (Piano), Selva Ganesh (Khanjira), Sheldon Desilva (Bass Guitar), Aditi Bhagwat (Kathak) will showcase a musical fusion.