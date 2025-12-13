Transparent process and scrutiny made mandatory for forester promotions

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

For filling the posts vacated after the recent promotion of forest guards (Foresters), the selection committee will choose candidates only after scrutinising the service records and confidential reports of employees from eight districts. However, most aspiring candidates are focusing more on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. With 19 officials promoted, the process to fill the resulting Forest Range Officer vacancies has gained momentum, and there is keen interest within the Forest Department over who will be selected.

Serious questions have been raised over the functioning of some Forest Department officials, with allegations that work was carried out in violation of rules and guidelines. It is alleged that forest conservation laws, government resolutions and departmental orders were breached in the concerned cases.

According to complaints, approvals were granted to certain projects and works without obtaining mandatory prior permissions, and decisions were taken without due consideration of environmental aspects. It has also been alleged that proper scrutiny was not carried out at the PCCF level.

Concerns have been expressed over the lack of transparency in development works in forest areas, protective measures and utilisation of funds. It is feared that failure to follow prescribed procedures could lead to environmental damage. There is also a demand for strict measures to prevent such irregularities in the future.

Vacancies to be filled after promotion

Nineteen forest guards have been promoted as Forest Range Officers. Their earlier posts will be filled from within the Forest Department in the Marathwada region. A government committee of the Forest Department will make internal appointments only after reviewing all aspects, including employees’ service records.

“No injustice will be done to anyone. The selection committee will examine the service records before making appointments,” said Pramodchand Lakra, regional chief conservator of forests.