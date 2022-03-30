Travel agency cheats businessman for Rs 10.50 L

Aurangabad, March 30:

A case was registered with Cidco Police Station against the Tours and Travels Agency for cheating a businessman of Rs 10.50 lakh following the court orders.

Avinash Pahwa, Dinesh Dhapane (both from Sanklecha Garden, Nashik) are the owners of the fraudulent travel agency.

According to details, businessman Kerron Vaishnav (42, Avishkar Colony, Cidco) was engaged in the business of assisting and booking tickets for students who go abroad for higher studies.

Kerron had booked tickets for 20 students on June 20, 2019, for Germany and seven students for Russia (both to and fro journey) with Avinash Pahwa and Dinesh Dhapane's Dinesh Tours and Travels Agency.

A total of 27 students were to go abroad two days after July 21, 2019. However, Pahawa and Dhapane had cancelled the booking of plane tickets for Rs 10.50 lakh before the ticket

booking of 27 students. Also, the tickets for the return journey of students were cancelled two days before their arrival from abroad.

In both cases, Vaishnav had to pay extra to book students' flights. Also, Pahwa and Dhapane refused to return the money paid for the ticket booking to Vaishnav. Realising cheating, Vaishnav lodged a complaint with Cidco police.

However, as the police did not register a complaint, Vaishnav rushed to the court. The case was registered at CIDCO police station on Tuesday following a court order. Further investigation is being carried out by PSI Krishna.