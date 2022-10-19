Travelling by ST bus now costs more

Aurangabad:

Following private travels, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has also decided to increase fares during festive season and this fare hike will be implemented from midnight on Thursday. This hike will be applicable till October 31. Therefore, the journey of ST bus is going to be somewhat expensive for the passengers.

The hike will be applicable to ordinary, semi luxury, ordinary sleeper, air-conditioned Shivai and air-conditioned Shivshahi bus during Diwali. According to officials, the ST administration has been empowered by the State transport authority to increase seasonal fares by up to 30 per cent to increase revenue during peak season. Accordingly, passengers starting their journey after October 20 will be charged a revised 10 percent fare. This hike will remain in force till October 31. Aurangabad to Nagpur Shivshahi bus fare is Rs 1,110. Now, the ticket will cost Rs 1,205 to go to Nagpur during this period.