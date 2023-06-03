Tree plantation by Nisarga Mitra Mandal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the occasion of World Environment Day, the Nisarga Mitra Mandal has organised a tree plantation drive at Aarambh society for autistic and slow learner children, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Hanmantgaon, Waluj on Sunday at 7.30 am. This plantation is being jointly organized in collaboration with Aarambh Institute, social forestry department and Indian Red Cross Society. Various fruit bearing, flowering and bird attracting native trees will be planted during the drive. The organizers have appealed to all nature lovers to participate in the above activities.