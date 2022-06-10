Tree plantation drive by gynic society

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 10, 2022 10:40 PM 2022-06-10T22:40:02+5:30 2022-06-10T22:40:02+5:30

Aurangabad, Jun 10: The Aurangabad Obstetrics and Gynaecological Society along with NGO We for Environment organized a plantation drive ...

Tree plantation drive by gynic society | Tree plantation drive by gynic society

Tree plantation drive by gynic society

Next

Aurangabad, Jun 10: The Aurangabad Obstetrics and Gynaecological Society along with NGO We for Environment organized a plantation drive at the open space in Dilras colony to celebrate the World Environment Day.

Dr Farah Shaikh, Dr Manisha Rajgure along with NGO representatives Kamal Pahade and Meghna Badjate were present. Several saplings were planted and barrels were provided for protecting the plant.

Emphasizing the need to protect and conserve the environment Dr Farah said, “Caring about our environment is the need of the hour. Let us all pledge not only to plant trees but also nurture them.”

Open in app
Tags : Aurangabad Obstetrics Aurangabad Obstetrics Gynaecological Society NGO