Tri-colour to be unfurled at 100 places in Bamu; 3-selfie points to be developed

Aurangabad, Aug 3:

Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambekdar Marathwada University (BAMU) Dr Pramod Yeole said that the national tri-colour would be unfurled at 100 places on the campus between August 13 to17 as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration. The university will also make arrangements for the three selfie points at different departments.

University Grants Commission chairman M Jagadesh Kumar held a meeting of all the higher education institutes of the country recently and informed the participants about the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ project.

Under the project, the flag would be hoisted over 20 crore houses in the country. UGC asked the universities to unfurl the flag at the administrative building and upload its selfie on the portal of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga.

The flag will also be hoisted on the colleges within the jurisdiction of the university. Bamu will issue the instruction to 480 affiliated colleges in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts for this purpose.

The tri-colour will be unfurled at 100 places on the campus including the examinations department, hostels, and houses of officers. Bamu will purchase 100 flags from the appointed agency and organise the different programmes. The flags will remain unfurled for 24 hours at all places excluding the administration building from August 13 to 17.

VC Dr Pramod Yeole appealed to all former and existing employees, teachers, principals, department heads, officers and students to participate in the initiative.