Tridoshas - Pitta

Dr Nikita Raghav

When you understand the Doshas - Vata, pitta, kapha, you understand Ayurveda. Balance of the Doshas is the key to health. Vikriti is imbalance which sows the seed of disease. Today I am going to talk about pitta dosha.

Common factors that cause imbalance in pitta prakriti.

Pitta gives rise to agni, it represents metabolism and transformation. People with Pitta dominance tend toward medium build, reddish complexion, sun-sensitivity, hot temper, competitiveness, and have a strong appetite.

1. Over exertion

2. Excessive talking

3. Eating sour, spicy and salty food.

4. Consumption of alcohol, caffeine or tobacco.

5. Fasting

6. Anger, passion, jealousy and hatred.

7. Long hours of screen time, causing a lot of stress on eyes. 8. Exposure to the mid-day sun and heat.

How to balance Pitta Dosha

When out of balance, Pitta causes problems related to excessive heat and acidity in mind and body such as acid indigestion, anger, fever and rashes. Those with a Pitta influence constitution tend to be industrious, ambitious and competitive. In seeking to transform their environment, they tend to over-do it. Thus, Pitta often needs moderation.

•Cultivate moderation in all things and don't take yourself too seriously

•Get to bed before 10 PM.

•Be careful not to over-work or strain the eyes with phones, computer or TV especially in the evening.

•Take time for play, particularly with children

•Enjoy exercise, but avoid getting over-heated or too embroiled in competitive sports. Swimming, skiing, walking in nature by bodies of water, cycling, yoga are good choices

•Protect yourself from the mid-day sun.

•Follow a Pitta-pacifying diet.

•Take time to eat a hearty lunch, as lunch is the most important meal of the day for your type.

•Favour cool, but not ice-cold, beverages

•Food should be freshly prepared and moderately unctuous •Favour ghee in the cooking along with cooling spices like fennel, coriander, cardamom. Coconut oil and olive oil are also good.

•Avoid chili peppers, vinegar, salt, alcohol, tobacco, caffeinated beverages and chocolate

•Before bed, have some milk previously boiled with a little ghee, saffron, cardamom and sugar, once cooled to a comfortable temperature

•First thing in the morning after brushing the teeth and rinsing the mouth, drink some pure water left overnight in copper glass.

Other beneficial practices

•Pranayama breathing practice

•Abhyanga self-massage with coconut oil on the head and cured sesame oil on the body.

•Nasya with ghee or cured sesame oil.