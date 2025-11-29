Trivial dispute claims young man’s life

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A minor argument outside Sahil Auto Technology in Ranjangaon turned fatal, claiming the life of 33-year-old Chandramuni Sahebrao Kamble( Shivneri Colony). MIDC Waluj police have registered a case against Lakshman Wadekar (Jamwadi, Jalna), who also works at the company.

Chandramuni worked as a driver at Sahil Auto. On the night of November 28, after completing his duty, he went to his brother’s place. Later, he stepped out with Amol Khade, Deepak Lahane, and Lakshman Wadekar. Around 9:45 pm near the company gate, a sudden argument broke out between Chandramuni and Wadekar. During the scuffle, Wadekar kept pushing Chandramuni. The others tried to intervene, but Wadekar ignored them. Chandramuni lost balance and fell onto an iron sheet under the parking shed. The sharp edge struck his head, causing serious injuries and leaving him unconscious. Company watchmen, staff, and officials rushed him to a private hospital, where doctors advised transferring him to a larger hospital. He was then taken to Government Medical College and Hospital(GMCH), where doctors declared him dead. Wadekar fled the scene. Chandramuni’s brother, Amol Kamble, filed a complaint with Waluj MIDC police. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.