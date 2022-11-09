Truck-owner cheated under pretext of loan repayment

Aurangabad:

Waluj police have registered a case of cheating against a man on the charge of selling a truck of the owner, without his consent, under the false assurance of repaying the latter's due instalments of the loan.

The complainant Amol Namdeo Chopade (Bakwalnagar) bought an Eicher truck (MH 04 FU 0799) in 2021. He has obtained a loan from a private finance company to buy the vehicle. The repayment of instalments was smooth till the business was underway. However, 11 months ago, Chopade parked the truck in front of his house as there was no business. Chopade's friend Akash Ubale suggested he give the vehicle on rent so that at least he would get money to repay the loan instalments. After his consent, Akash then arranged a meeting of Amol with one Anwar Musa Shaikh (Beed Bypass, Aurangabad) who was known to him. Anwar agreed to repay loan instalments and also maintain the truck after taking the vehicle on rent. Hence, 11 months ago, Chopade gave his heavy motor vehicle (HMV) to Anwar.

The accused Anwar repaid three instalments and then discontinued. However, he also did not return the truck to Amol. This raised suspicion and Amol started searching for a truck on his own. As a buyer, he started visiting the vehicle bazaars. A few days ago, one vehicle dealer from Amravati, Salim told him that Anwar Shaikh has sold out the truck to him. As a result, Amol contacted the Waluj police station. The police have registered a case against Anwar. PSI Laxman Umbare is investigating the case.