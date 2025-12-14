Truck rams into pvt bus, girl seriously injured & 13 sustained minor injureis

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: A total of 13 passengers sustained minor injuries while a minor girl sustained serious injuries, in a horrific cargo truck and private bus accident that took place in Waluj on Sunday morning.

According to details, a truck (MH 40 BL 0858) travelling from Pune to Nagpur was slowing down at the speed breaker in front of Shivrai village at 2.30 am when a speeding private bus (AR 01 Y 7878) rammed into it from behind. The bus then went off the road and overturned. There were a total of 34 passengers in the bus at the time of the accident. The sudden loud noise and the overturning of the bus caused panic among the passengers. A total of 13 passengers sustained minor injuries while 16-year-old Anushka Gavhane was seriously injured.

Fortunately, there were no fatalities. Those with minor injuries received first aid at the scene, while the seriously injured girl was taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

In this accident, the front, back, and both sides of the private bus were extensively damaged, and the truck and its cargo also suffered significant damage.

Upon receiving information, police personnel rushed to the spot and, with the help of a crane, moved the accident-affected vehicles to the side of the road, restoring traffic flow.