Truck reduced to ashes near Adul

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A truck going from Dhule towards Beed caught fire. The truck reduced to ashes while the driver managed to save his life by jumping from the truck. The incident occurred at Adul Shivar on Monday afternoon.

According to the detail, a goods transportation truck (TM 52 AA 2247) was going from Dhule towards Beed. However, the running truck caught fire. When the driver realize it, he jumped out of the truck. On receiving the information highway police PSI Prakash Jadhav, Sunil Thombre, Narayan Sase, Pramod Garad and others rushed to the spot and also informed the fire brigade. However, the truck reduced to ashes until the fire tender arrived.