Tulicon 2025 conference at MGM medical college today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

MGM Medical College and Hospital’s Tulip Breast Centre will host Tulicon 2025, a conference on breast diseases for general surgeons, on Saturday, 13 December. The theme this year is “Modern Trends in Breast Surgery.” The event will begin at 9 am at Dyotan Hall, MGM campus.

International experts Dr. Ashutosh Kothari (Guy’s & St Thomas’, London) and Dr. Sumohan Chatterjee (Manchester, UK) will guide sessions along with Indian specialists such as president, Association of Breast Surgeons of India, Dr. D.G. Vijay; Dr. Neeta Nair and Dr. Shalaka Joshi (Tata Hospital, Mumbai), Dr. Geeta Kadayaprath (Delhi), Dr. Selvi Radhakrishnan (Chennai), Dr. Raj Nagarkar (Nashik) and Dr. Varsha Rote (GMC).

The faculty will discuss new surgical techniques, modern diagnostics and patient-centred, multidisciplinary care.

The conference will be inaugurated by MGM vice president Dr. P.M. Jadhav, dean Dr. Rajendra Bohra and senior faculty members.

Supported by the Association of Surgeons of India and the Association of Breast Surgeons of India, Tulicon 2025 aims to offer surgeons an updated learning platform.