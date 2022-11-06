Tulsi vivah ceremony held with excitement

Aurangabad:

The Tulsi vivah ceremony organized by Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena was carried out with enthusiasm at Swami Samarth Mandir, Garkheda on Sunday.

Marriage season starts after Tulsi vivah. Tulsi is symbolically married to Lord Krishna. Sena organized Tulsi marriage ceremony in presence of hundreds of devotees. The Baal Krishna who was the groom was escorted from the Maharudra Maruti Temple in Pundaliknagar to the Swami Samarth Temple in Kalpataru Housing Society amidst the sound of bands. The women participating in this procession were showering flowers on the children sitting in the chariot. Firecrackers were set off in the procession. The marriage ceremony was performed at Swami Samarth temple. Leader of the opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve, City chief Vishwanath Swamy, organizer Raju Vaidya, Santosh Jejurkar, deputy city chief Santosh Khendke, Vaman Shinde, Suryakant Jaibhaye and other office bearers were present.