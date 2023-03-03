Two accused of robbing a trader in Jadhavwadi nabbed

-Cidco police: Suspects robbed gold and diamonds worth Rs 5.50 lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two accused who had robbed a trader in Jadhavwadi on Wednesday in broad daylight were handcuffed by Cidco police on Friday. Police inspector Sambhaji Pawar informed that seven tolas of gold and Rs 1 lakh in cash have been recovered from these accused.

The accused have been identified as Sameer Amjad Pathan (22, Jadhavwadi) and Amritpal Singh Jabbir Singh (22, Padampura, near railway station). According to PI Pawar, Rajesh Thakkar is a businessman and has his shop in Jadhavwadi vegetable market. On March 1, at 3 pm, when he was counting money alone in the shop, two robbers assaulted him at knifepoint and robbed him of five and a half lakhs worth of diamonds and gold ornaments and Rs 1 lakh in cash. The accused missed the CCTV cameras while fleeing. However, they were caught in the CCTV while counting the stolen goods.

The accused were identified after their modified vehicle was spotted. A team of special squad PSI Ashok Avchar and his team caught the accused. During interrogation, it came to light that almost four cases of robbery, assault, theft and assault were registered against Pathan in Cidco police station. The police expressed the possibility that Amritpal Singh has a record in Punjab. The duo were produced in the court and were granted three days in police custody.