Two B-Forms in one prabhags sparks confusion

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In the municipal elections, political parties began distributing B-forms from Tuesday morning, but some issued two B-forms to different candidates in the same category within a single prabhag. During scrutiny, this anomaly came to light, placing both candidates in a dilemma.

Election officials clarified that the candidate whose form arrives first will be recognised as the party’s official nominee, while the other becomes an independent. There is no provision for a C-form in these elections. Shindesena reportedly issued multiple B-forms across several prabhags. Officials verified submission times and prioritised the first applicant. In one prabhag, an independent candidate contacted party seniors, who authorised a C-form. Supporters waited until evening, though officials reiterated that only Forms 1 and 2 exist: Form 1 is a letter signed by authorised party leaders, and Form 2 the B-form lists the candidate for the prabhag with the leader’s signature.