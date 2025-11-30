Two habitual vehicle thieves arrested; 8 bikes recovered

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Kranti Chowk police set a trap and arrested two habitual vehicle thieves who stole vehicles from various areas. They recovered eight stolen two-wheelers. Police said more stolen vehicles may be recovered from the accused.

On July 7, Dilip Sariyam’s bike (MP-68-ZD-0820) was stolen from the central bus station. A case was registered at Kranti Chowk police station. During investigation, CCTV footage identified Athar Nazim Sheikh (28, Harsul) and Sheikh Shahbaz Meraj (23, Garampani) as culprits. Both were arrested and kept in police custody for two days. They confessed to stealing vehicles from the main bus station, Harsul, City Chowk, Jinsi area, and other locations. Police recovered eight stolen bikes worth approximately Rs 4.5 lakh.

The operation was carried out by police inspector Sunil Mane, police sub-inspector Ashok Ingole, constables Santosh Mudiraj, Majid Patel, Bhausingh Chavan, Sanjay Shrisundar, Khandre, Irfan Khan, Ravindra Kharat, and Dharmapal Lokhande.