Two mobile thieves caught red-handed, thrashed by mob

One of the two managed to escape after breaking the door of the police post

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two mobile thieves were caught red-handed after they stole a mobile phone of a medical officer from the Central Bus Stand (CBS) area on Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, one of the thief was able to escape.

According to police, Dr Dhananjay Balaji Nirgude (26, Baravi Yojana, Shivajinagar) works as a medical officer in Andhari (Sillod) primary health centre. On Wednesday morning, he came to the CBS and was boarding the Sillod bound bus. As it got crowded, a thief removed his mobile phone worth Rs 40,000 from his pocket. As Dr Nirgude noticed the matter, he shouted for help. The nearby passengers caught Mohammed Siddiqui Khalid Chaus (32, Indiranagar, Baijipura) and started thrashing him. His accomplice Shaikh Aleem Shaikh Shaukat (Baijipura) who was standing nearby came to his help, however, the mob caught the duo and locked both of them in the police post in the premises of the CBS.

However, the duo broke the chairs and tables and also broke the door of the post. Shaikh Aleem managed to run away while Siddiqui Khalid was again caught by the public. The Kranti Chowk police came to the spot and arrested Khalid. A case has been registered in the Kranti Chowk police station.