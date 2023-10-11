Two new TA Eco companies to be set up in Beed and Hingoli

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 136 Territorial Army Battalion (Ecological), Aurangabad, has been working for the past six years to plant trees on a large scale. The force has planted around ten lakh trees in the past six years.

In recognition of the force's efforts, the state government has decided to set up two more companies in Beed and Hingoli. The inauguration of the two companies was held at the 136 Eco Task Force by Lieutenant General Gajendra Joshi. He inaugurated the programme with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tree plantation.

He said that the 136 task force will increase the green cover in Beed and Hingoli districts. Colonel Nilesh Shah, Major Pramod Bahirat, and other officials were also present at the inauguration. The two new companies will be responsible for planting and maintaining trees in Beed and Hingoli districts. They will also work to raise awareness about environmental conservation.