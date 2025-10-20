Two opinions

- Ankit Bavane

A Diwali of love, health, and unity

This Diwali, I am making a personal resolution to dedicate two hours every day to exercise to stay healthy, even in the midst of our busy lives. I have noticed how the youth today, including myself at times, are easily attracted to fashion trends and mobile phones. I want to consciously step away from these distractions and instead spend more quality time with my parents, siblings, and friends, sharing conversations, laughter, and moments that truly matter. I feel mobile phones are slowly creating distance between us, and this festival is the perfect reminder to reconnect. On this Diwali, my only wish is that we all live healthily, stay united, and care for each other with affection. From my heart, I wish all the residents of Beed a very Happy Diwali, filled with love, joy, and togetherness.

- Sachin Dhas,