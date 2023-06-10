Two women receive new vision in GMCH

World eye donation day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : In a heartwarming act of kindness, the family of a retired gazetted officer fulfilled his wish by donating his eyes after his demise. The ophthalmology department experts at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) swiftly collected the eyes and successfully performed two eye transplant surgeries on World Eye Donation Day, on Saturday.

The eyes of Suresh Laxman Ingle, (84), a resident of the Garkheda area were donated posthumously. Dr Kashinath Chaudhary, the head of the ophthalmology department of GMCH, Dr Arvind Gaikwad, officer on special duty at government cancer hospital, Dr Vijendra Ingle, and other doctors performed the surgery. Following the eye collection, two women, aged 45 and 40, were promptly selected as recipients for the transplants. These women regained their sight after the surgery.

183 eye donations in district

World Eye donation day, observed annually on June 10, aims to raise awareness about the importance of eye donation. In the district alone, during the 2022-23 period, a remarkable total of 183 eyes were collected, with 109 successful eye transplant surgeries conducted. In April and May this year, 28 eyes were donated, and 11 individuals underwent life-changing eye transplant surgeries.