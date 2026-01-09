Two youths seriously injured by nylon kite string
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: January 9, 2026 22:50 IST2026-01-09T22:50:08+5:302026-01-09T22:50:08+5:30
Lokmat News Network
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Two young men were seriously injured in the city after coming into contact with a nylon kite string. The incident occurred on January 8 at 5.45 pm near Devgiri Bank in the N-7 area. A case has been registered at Cidco police station against unknown persons.
Sayyed Ahemd Chishti (Kileark) was riding a two-wheeler from Azad Chowk toward Deogiri Bank when he suddenly suffered severe injuries to his face. Upon stopping, he realized that he had come into contact with a kite string. His nose and eyes were severely injured. At the same time, a short distance away, Yaseen Sheikh Mosin (Rehmania Colony) also suffered serious injury to the left side of his neck due to the same string. Both fell off their two-wheelers and were immediately assisted by locals, after which they were admitted to hospital. Cidco police have filed a case against those using and selling the dangerous kite string. Police sub-inspector Sopan Narale is investigating the matter.