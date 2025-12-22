UBT leader Khaire threatens to oppose candidature of former mayor Rashid Mamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Former mayor Rashid Mamu, who joined the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) faction two days ago, came face to face with party leader Chandrakant Khaire on Monday (December 22). During the interaction, Khaire clearly told him, “It is fine that you have joined the party, but I will oppose your candidature.”

When journalists present there asked why he was opposing the former mayor, Khaire said that he did not know who had facilitated Rashid Mamu’s entry into the party. He added that he opposed his induction and demanded that he should not be given a party ticket. “If our senior leaders have taken such a decision, what benefit does it bring?” Khaire asked irritably.

When asked whether an alliance with the Congress would be formed for the municipal corporation elections, Khaire said that the Congress has declined and should accept that reality. Congress is demanding a large number of seats. Our office-bearers are in talks with them. It cannot be said today whether the Maha Vikas Aghadi will be formed or not, Khaire said.

Reacting to criticism of Uddhav Thackeray by OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save, Khaire said, “Ask him how much respect his senior leaders have for Uddhav Thackeray. You are street-level people. Everyone knows how you were elected.”

He further alleged that action was taken against a playing card club belonging to the brother of Shinde Sena’s former MLC Kishanchand Tanwani and that his brother was arrested, which everyone knows.

Khaire also alleged that ₹30,000–₹30,000 were distributed during municipal council elections. They do not have money to give to farmers, so where does the money to distribute to voters come from?” he asked, accusing the ruling party of not winning elections honestly.

“The party chief is the supreme authority. He has allowed Rashid Mamu to join the party. Khaire is a leader, but the decision regarding candidature will be taken by Uddhav Thackeray. The candidate who is capable of winning according to surveys will get the ticket. Today, no one can be trusted, no one knows who will go where later. In such an atmosphere, it has become difficult to give assurances or stake one’s prestige for anyone,” said Uddhav Sena leader Ambadas Danve.