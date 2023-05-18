Udaan organizes residential camp for type-1 diabetic girls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Udaan, an organization dedicated to empowering children with type 1 diabetes, is conducting a residential camp for girls in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from May 18 to May 21. The initiative aims to provide rural girls with opportunities to spend their holidays in an enjoyable and enriching manner.

Dr Archana Sarada, the founder of Udaan, has conceptualized the camp with a focus on promoting holistic development. Girls will have the chance to engage in various sports such as skating, swimming, and team activities, as well as explore artistic endeavors like embroidery, dance, and painting. The camp will also provide education and training on proper diet and exercise.