Uddhav Sena receives applications from 345 aspirants for tickets

Congress to hold interviews on Dec 20

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The office-bearers of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT)-Shiv Sena said that 345 aspirants submitted applications on Wednesday for candidature in the upcoming Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) elections.

The Uddhav Sena had instructed prospective candidates from the city to submit their applications at the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Aurangpura on Wednesday. A total of 345 aspiring candidates submitted their applications for the Municipal Corporation elections at the Shiv Sena Bhavan tomorrow, Thursday, today.

Of them, 131 applications were from the East and Phulambri Assembly constituencies, 104 from the West, and 110 from the Central constituency.

Interviews of the aspirants will be conducted within two days. Applications from prospective candidates will also be accepted at the Shiv Sena Bhavan on December 18.

MIM receives 250 applications

A total of 250 aspiring candidates submitted applications to the All India Majlis-e-Muslimeen (AIMIM) at 5 pm on Wednesday. The application forms were distributed from the office of former MP Imtiaz Jaleel last week. It has been stated that the party's core committee will take the final decision on the received applications.

Congress to hold interviews on Dec 20

“ The Congress party will conduct interviews for prospective candidates from 11 AM to 5 PM, at Gandhi Bhavan, Shahaganj, on December 20,” said Congress city president Shaikh Yusuf. The Congress party has received application forms from 390 individuals.